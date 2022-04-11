2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $135,000

Why build when you can buy like-new! Security system with DVR stays: 2 inside cameras and 6 outside. Bonus: shed, appliances and washer/dryer can stay! Tv's, furniture and side by side negotiable also! You will not find a better insulated home than this 2 bed, 1.5 bathroom beauty! There's even R-30 insulation in the floor! The attic insulation used is for industrial buildings and is 10" thick giving you low, low, low utility bills all year long! This home was completely gutted and rehabbed: granite counter tops, upscale laminate floors throughout the home for easy maintenance, windows and doors are all less than 5 years old, refrigerator, stove and water heater are less than 1 year old, lights have been added in the crawlspace for easy viewing if needed. The very expensive Cantilever gate has the option to add an electric opener. Need to know: sewer pump was replaced last summer. Pocket door in bedroom. HOA fees give you unlimited water all year long. Your lake home will not last long!