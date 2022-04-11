Why build when you can buy like-new! Security system with DVR stays: 2 inside cameras and 6 outside. Bonus: shed, appliances and washer/dryer can stay! Tv's, furniture and side by side negotiable also! You will not find a better insulated home than this 2 bed, 1.5 bathroom beauty! There's even R-30 insulation in the floor! The attic insulation used is for industrial buildings and is 10" thick giving you low, low, low utility bills all year long! This home was completely gutted and rehabbed: granite counter tops, upscale laminate floors throughout the home for easy maintenance, windows and doors are all less than 5 years old, refrigerator, stove and water heater are less than 1 year old, lights have been added in the crawlspace for easy viewing if needed. The very expensive Cantilever gate has the option to add an electric opener. Need to know: sewer pump was replaced last summer. Pocket door in bedroom. HOA fees give you unlimited water all year long. Your lake home will not last long!
2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $135,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
West County athletes were gathered on the baseball field at school and on the softball field in Potosi when they received devastating news. As…
A man was shot in Desloge Monday evening after allegedly pointing a rifle at police.
A Washington County man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly chasing down a vehicle and shooting at it because the driver had knocked…
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has updated its official report for the Saturday morning crash that took the life of West County High School…
A Bonne Terre woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 in Jefferson County Tuesday.
Even at the young age of 17, Katlynn Newhouse knew that helping others was the right thing to do. She did not need recognition or applause for…
Tuesday was a day of victories for all but one ballot proposal in St. Francois County.
Two area drivers and a passenger were injured in two separate accidents Thursday morning in St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties.
An area woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Iron County on Wednesday.
With inflation hitting everyone’s wallets and supply chains being disrupted, businesses and manufacturers are having to deal with profound cha…