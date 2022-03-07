 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $169,000

Welcome to this adorable home in a prime location in the heart of De Soto. Come check out this 2 Bedroom/2 Bath home with a 1500 Square foot outbuilding/garage with a bathroom. That's right it is a rare find in the city limits, 5 car capacity. The house has a open floor plan, with nice size rooms to be cozy. Kitchen cabinets and appliances all newer and some flooring has recently been updated. One bathroom recently updated with a walk in shower and has a tub (tub not hooked up). Spacious laundry room is tucked away on the main level sun room. Upstairs bedroom has plenty of bonus space for a craft room or office. The yard is huge and your directly across from a park. The outside space has so many possibilities and plenty of parking space for guest. The basement is great for storage and has a newer sump pump installed. A must see!

