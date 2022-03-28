 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $170,000

Honey Stop The Car! This is a hidden gem is a 2 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch, nestled on .94 acre homesite! UPDATED & MOVE-IN Ready, 1233 BERRY DAIRY, even has a cute street name! Enter into an open floor plan boasting gorgeous newer hardwood floors throughout, neutral wall colors, & plenty of natural light. The UPDATED kitchen has NEW Stainless Steel Appliances (2021), beautiful maple cabinets, & plenty of counterspace. The bedrooms are HUGE, the master bedroom has an on suite luxurious bathroom & SPACIOUS Walk-In closet- you will be impressed! The 2nd bedroom is just as big with a FULL WALL OF CLOSETS! The 2nd full bath is off the hallway with large soaking tub! Main Level Laundry is through a custom glass door & has an outstanding amount of storage! Off laundry room is a great bonus room, possible 3rd bedroom, mud room, craft room or office! Attached OVERSIZED two car garage! Updates Include: Furnace- 21, A/C- 21, Roof 12 years old, & more!

