Wait until you see the craftsmanship in this new built 2023 custom home! Drive up to the oversized poured concrete driveway and large covered concrete porch. Enter the home to a large vaulted and open space- Large living room. Kitchen has gorgeous solid surface counter tops, beautiful backsplash with lots of beautiful cabinets! Hallway bathroom is large full tub/shower combo, new vanity- has a nice linen closet too. Bedroom 1 is nice sized bedroom and closet space- Primary suite hosts a large bedroom space, full bathroom with tub/shower combo, a large walk in closet - main floor laundry separate room in the primary suite - private doorway to covered coffee deck- so peaceful- make this your personal retreat! Check out the basement- garage door entry- notice the engineered floor truss design makes this home super solid! Pex lines and the clean and dry basement with poured concrete - tons of storage! Hurry and schedule your appointment to view this great home today!