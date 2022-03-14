 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $259,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $259,900

Nice ranch home located in a private setting. Large carport and deck at the front of the home. Kitchen has loads of cabinet space and countertops that wrap around wall to a built in desk area. Dining room and living room. Master bedroom has built in dressers and make-up vanity with mirror as well as a full master bathroom. Main floor laundry. Basement is partially finished with bar, kitchen area, recreational room and bonus room that could be used as additional sleeping area. Tuck under, rear entry garage as well as an additional outbuilding that can be used for workshop, additional garage space of for more storage. Extra large carport and asphalt driveway.

