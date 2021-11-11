2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $39,900

 Skip to main content
Check out this charmer! Quaint home on large corner lot. Refreshed open floor plan with new flooring, fresh paint & updated sewer. Turn Key and ready for YOU! Down-sizing, first time home buying, or investing- This will fulfill any buying needs. Huge fenced yard, shed, 2 car carport, and an extra parking pad. Minutes to hwy 67 & all the convenience you need. Priced to sell Fast, don't miss it!!

