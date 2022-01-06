Great single family ranch home in De Soto waiting for you! The lot view and main level kitchen, bath, and living space is ample. The unfinished walk-out basement gives a buyer ample opportunity to expand and grow! All offers must be submitted through PropOffers.com.
2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $42,000
