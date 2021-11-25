 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $45,900

2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $45,900

Rehabbers dream on a peaceful lake development that allows jet skis. Three bedroom, brick ranch home located in the Valle Lake. Attached carport. Home does have a water view of the lake. All gutted and ready for a rehabber to make it their own.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News