Investors or first home buyers. This is a great opportunity to buy without breaking the bank. Two bedroom home on 1/2 acre lot. Includes a bonus room that can be used as an office. Kitchen has plenty of room, lots of cabinet space and a combo dining area big enough for a large table. The house may look little, however, the room layout gives you plenty of space. Plenty of yard for kids or entertaining. Chicken coup in the back yard so you can have your own eggs. There is parking for at least 4 vehicles in the driveway. The city park is not far away. It has a great area for the kids to play, pavilions for get togethers, and walking paths. With a little TLC your home will look great. The lot is big enough for an addition.
2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $63,000
