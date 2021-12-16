 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $84,500

Don't let the age of this house scare you. This home has solid bones, newer roof, newer HVAC,updated wiring updated plumbing. Located walking distance to the Library, downtown, churches and high school. Off street parking located around the back. Move in ready. Qualifies for USDA Financing. Schedule your appointment today. Seller to help with closing up to 4%.

