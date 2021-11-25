 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $85,000

2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $85,000

Don't let the age of this house scare you. This home has solid bones, newer roof, newer HVAC,updated wiring updated plumbing. Located walking distance to the Library, downtown, churches and high school. Off street parking located around the back. Move in ready. Qualifies for USDA Financing. Schedule your appointment today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News