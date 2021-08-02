 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $89,900

Great starter home! Charming 2-bedroom Ranch home convenient to most everything. Features generous room sizes, wood flooring, full walk out basement, and corner lot. New flooring in kitchen, hallway and bathroom. New counter tops in kitchen. New tub and shower insert. New pex water lines. Gutters being repaired soon.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Small town, big talent
Local

Small town, big talent

  • Updated

He devotes more than 1,500 hours a year outside of his full-time job to a very special project. For those who haven’t calculated the math, tha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News