This warm and inviting cottage welcomes you as you enter through the door. with so many places to relax. Enjoy the large Vaulted family room for family gatherings, or sit outside under the pergola gazing at the stars or enjoy a BBQ while the kids or fur babies can run around in the fenced in back yard. Hurry and make this YOUR HOME, before its someone else. Take a look today!! DISCLAIMER: All measurements stated herein are approximate. Square feet and land area measurements are based on records of the County Assessor, all other measurements have been performed by non-qualified persons and may be inaccurate.
2 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $159,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
BONNE TERRE – As the finality of a memorable and resurgent season by the North County football team descended, Brian Jones began his postgame …
A Terre Du Lac man was sentenced to prison last month after pleading guilty to the rape and stabbing of a woman in Crystal City and an attempt…
A Washington County couple became millionaires after they won the first of four $3 million top prizes on a Missouri Lottery “Big Riches” Scrat…
A newly discovered species of dinosaur has been unearthed in Missouri, and it's a "big, big deal" for more than one reason, a paleontologist said.
IRONTON – Once the basketball found the hands of Andrew Starkey in the closing seconds, the game was all his to decide. The Fredericktown juni…
Fredericktown native Erika Burns was honored with a certificate of recognition from Gov. Mike Parson for heroic efforts.
The Farmington City Council heard from several unhappy homeowners and received a plaque for its outstanding electrical service when it met in …
The North County school board discussed vaping challenges and door locks, and approved the district’s fiscal year 2020-21 audit during its mee…
Isn’t it amazing how bad news most often comes at night? Those dreaded phone calls that make our stomachs churn. I got one of those on the nig…
On Friday and Saturday, Mineral Area College will host the annual Chris Morrison State Farm Giving Thanks Classic Basketball Tournament to ben…