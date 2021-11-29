 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $159,500

This warm and inviting cottage welcomes you as you enter through the door. with so many places to relax. Enjoy the large Vaulted family room for family gatherings, or sit outside under the pergola gazing at the stars or enjoy a BBQ while the kids or fur babies can run around in the fenced in back yard. Hurry and make this YOUR HOME, before its someone else. Take a look today!! DISCLAIMER: All measurements stated herein are approximate. Square feet and land area measurements are based on records of the County Assessor, all other measurements have been performed by non-qualified persons and may be inaccurate.

