2 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $169,000

Charming Home! 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, detached garage. Home is almost completely remodeled, Each room newly remodeled including remodeled bathroom. New Paint Throughout. Very Sharp home. New Roof! Shed. This one Won't Last Long. This is a Fannie Mae HomePath property•HomePath® is proud to launch our HomePath Ready Buyer program, a comprehensive online homebuyer education course. First Time Homebuyers who complete this education course prior to their initial offer may request up to 3% closing cost assistance toward the purchase of a HomePath property