 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $24,900

2 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $24,900

Attention Investors!! Investment property, currently rented. 2 bedroom, 1 bath with long term tenant. Add to your portfolio today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City fights unsightly mess

City fights unsightly mess

The city of Farmington has been attempting to deal with nuisance violations concerning a resident on Forster Street filling their yard with tr…

Honoring a fallen officer

Honoring a fallen officer

Family, friends, and hundreds of law enforcement officers came together this weekend to pay their respects to the Bonne Terre police officer k…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News