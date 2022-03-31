2 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $24,900

Attention Investors!! Investment property, currently rented. 2 bedroom, 1 bath with long term tenant. Add to your portfolio today!
The athletic director for North County School District is about to trade a Raider helmet for a Farmington Knight helmet.
Local lawyer and champion of the poor, foe of those in power who she considered detrimental to vulnerable people and taxpayers in general, Von…
Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) that occurred early …
The city of Farmington has been attempting to deal with nuisance violations concerning a resident on Forster Street filling their yard with tr…
The latest COVID-19 subvariant that is making waves hasn’t reached St. Francois County yet, according to Health Center Director Linda Ragsdale.
Family, friends, and hundreds of law enforcement officers came together this weekend to pay their respects to the Bonne Terre police officer k…
Filings closed Tuesday for the August Primary election with a few races forming countywide.
Five candidates are running for two seats on the Farmington School Board Tuesday. The terms are for three years.
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says that he and his staff are doing everything they can to keep their jail from falling apart.
Community members gathered at the Lincoln Event Center for the 2022 Desloge Chamber of Commerce Awards Ceremony Thursday night. Altogether, 10…
