2 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $254,900

This home is a beautiful, completely handicapped accessible home constructed in 2018. Exterior of home is frame covered with extra durable siding and stone and has a hip roof, Gutter guards are also attached.. The property has its own Generac generator in case of a power loss which stays with property. The concrete patio across the rear of home is stamped and with a touch of a button the TV appears before your eyes. Speakers with sound system on patio, in living room & master bedroom stay with sale. The interior has a great roll-in pantry, master bedroom has roll-in closet,& master bath is large & roll-in for shower & bathing. All TVs stay with property. All windows have wooden blinds & all inside doors are solid core doors,There is a security & camera system outside,that are leased.SELLING BONUS OF $5000 FOR SUCCESSFUL CLOSING WITHIN TWO MONTHS.