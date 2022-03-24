 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $29,900

2 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $29,900

Attention Investors!! Investment property, currently rented. 2 bedroom, 1 bath with long term tenant. Add to your portfolio today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News