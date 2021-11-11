 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $60,000

Country living right in town!!! Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom, one bath log cabin. Beautiful wood floors, stone fireplace and tons of natural light from all the windows. Plenty of space inside and out! A little TLC is all it needs to make it your own! Large level lot with barn and fencing. Great location close to town, shopping and parks.

