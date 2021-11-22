2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $103,000

This well kept ranch home offers 2 nice sized bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The living room opens to the dining room, yes this one offers a separate dining room with a kitchen that can adorn a smaller table too! Main floor laundry off the 1 car garage that leads to a mud/utility room with a back door entrance very spacious! Enjoy the mature shade trees in the back yard this is perfectly sized for your furry friends The furnace and water heater are less than 2 years old. Make your appointment today!