This well kept ranch home offers 2 nice sized bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The living room opens to the dining room, yes this one offers a separate dining room with a kitchen that can adorn a smaller table too! Main floor laundry off the 1 car garage that leads to a mud/utility room with a back door entrance very spacious! Enjoy the mature shade trees in the back yard this is perfectly sized for your furry friends The furnace and water heater are less than 2 years old. Make your appointment today!
2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $103,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waves of shock and sorrow spread rapidly throughout the West County School District Thursday morning when teachers, staff and students learned…
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.0 magnitude earthquake near Williamsville at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday. It was initially reported as a 3.7 m…
An international screen printing company headquartered in Bourbon is moving their latest operations into the former Monterey Mushrooms factory…
A community is heartbroken at the loss of Ike the Panhandling Hound after reports of an alleged hit-and-run on Monday.
A tractor trailer carrying a load of groceries eastbound on Highway 32 east of Farmington ran off the roadway and overturned Tuesday at about …
The former Mineral Area Regional Medical Center will soon be getting a new life as a central institution for those suffering from homelessness…
An area man faces felony charges this week after allegedly breaking a man’s garage, stealing a surveillance camera, and attempting to damage a…
BONNE TERRE – Even when North County junior running back Jobe Smith was stopped short of the end zone Saturday afternoon, his friends were aro…
BUFFALO, Mo. (AP) — Two men were charged with first-degree murder Wednesday after human remains found at a southwest Missouri home were identi…
A combination of graduation, offseason injuries and outgoing transfers could result in a serious power shift among boys basketball teams in th…