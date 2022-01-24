 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $149,900

Well cared for Condo with recent master bathroom updates and porcelain title flooring in bedrooms and master bath. This condo is on a corner and provides easy access to Highway 67. This spacious condo has a large master bedroom with adjoining bath, additional bedroom and bath. The open floor plan with large living room and adjoining kitchen/dining area makes perfect space to gather with friends or family. A deck and patio makes outdoor relaxation a step away. If you need more space the lower level is unfinished and is waiting for you plans.Call today this won't last long!

