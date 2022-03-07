2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $149,900

Great home in Farmington that is walking distance to everything in a well established neighborhood. Full basement with a bar and fridge for entertaining. All appliances stay including washer & dryer. If 2 bedrooms aren't big enough for you, there's plenty of room in basement to expand. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Attached garage and covered carport. Seller is still doing some painting and other works in progress. This home will not last long so don't delay your viewing. Showings not to start until Monday