2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $164,900

2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $164,900

Super cute home just outside of town with new carpeting and fresh paint upstairs. Basement has also had some new flooring. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and breakfast bar. Nice deck off dining area. Fenced in back yard. Family room in basement, plus a place for an office. The septic system was installed up to state standards in 2018. You will not want to miss out on this one as it will not last long.

