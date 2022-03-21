2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $169,900

Move in ready, updated 2 bedroom, all brick home in Farmington School District. Entering the home you will be in awe of the refinished hardwood floors in the living room and adjoining dining room. In addition the living room has a free standing gas fireplace for cool evenings. The spacious kitchen has been rehabbed and is waiting for the cook of the home to add the warm aroma of fresh cooked meals. Both of the bedroom rooms also have beautiful refinished hardwood floors. The bathroom has also been remodeled. An additional large room could be converted to a bedroom, family room or whatever might fit your needs. The back yard provides privacy with chain link fencing, patio and storage shed. This is a must see home, call today!!