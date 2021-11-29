2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $178,000

2 Story brick home sitting on a corner lot with a detached garage. Semi open floor plan with the living room and adjoining dining room. Living room could be divided to make a main floor bedroom. Sunroom opens to the kitchen and breakfast room. While the floor plan used for the current owner is set up with dining table in the sunroom and the breakfast room is used as a tv/sitting area it would also make a nice in-home office space. The upper level is set up as a master suite with tons of storage areas and huge jacuzzi tub/shower.. At one time the walk-in closet made for a nice nursery. The lower level is divided where you can have an additional bedroom and family room area. Detached garage is accessed by asphalt driveway with electric, heat (currently disconnected), floor drain and a small shed is inside the fenced yard for garden tools etc. Home includes a central vac and 2-50 gallon water heaters. There are 2 wall gas heaters and radiant heat available if reconnected to water line.