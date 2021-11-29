 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $178,000

2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $178,000

2 Story brick home sitting on a corner lot with a detached garage. Semi open floor plan with the living room and adjoining dining room. Living room could be divided to make a main floor bedroom. Sunroom opens to the kitchen and breakfast room. While the floor plan used for the current owner is set up with dining table in the sunroom and the breakfast room is used as a tv/sitting area it would also make a nice in-home office space. The upper level is set up as a master suite with tons of storage areas and huge jacuzzi tub/shower.. At one time the walk-in closet made for a nice nursery. The lower level is divided where you can have an additional bedroom and family room area. Detached garage is accessed by asphalt driveway with electric, heat (currently disconnected), floor drain and a small shed is inside the fenced yard for garden tools etc. Home includes a central vac and 2-50 gallon water heaters. There are 2 wall gas heaters and radiant heat available if reconnected to water line.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC board discusses locks, vaping

NC board discusses locks, vaping

The North County school board discussed vaping challenges and door locks, and approved the district’s fiscal year 2020-21 audit during its mee…

Pastor Reese: 'How Blessed We Are'

Pastor Reese: 'How Blessed We Are'

Isn’t it amazing how bad news most often comes at night? Those dreaded phone calls that make our stomachs churn. I got one of those on the nig…

Strege has found his cause

Strege has found his cause

On Friday and Saturday, Mineral Area College will host the annual Chris Morrison State Farm Giving Thanks Classic Basketball Tournament to ben…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News