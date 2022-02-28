 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $199,900

Beautiful two bedroom condo located in Harlan Estates. Wood flooring, tile and carpet throughout. This condo has many extras. It includes a like new walk-in, jetted bath in one of the bathrooms. There is also small fireplace in the living room. The condo is located close to town. It has a two car attached garage. The building is all on one level making the property easy to access. The neighborhood is quiet and well maintained.

