 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $289,900

2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $289,900

Immaculate home sitting on 1.37 acres . It has a state approved septic system & it's own well. A large covered front porch welcomes your friends & family & a large patio to sit & enjoy the spectacular view! The large great room with beautiful stained concrete floors makes for easy wear & care & is a unique feature to this home. The great room provides a large living room, separate dining along with a fabulous kitchen with beautiful soft close cabinets, lots of counter tops & a breakfast bar that comes with bar stools. The owners thought of everything when building this home from 2x6 walls, commercial garage door openers, gutter guards, crown molding & more. The 42x40 attached garage has (2) 11' high doors, (1) 8x7 garage door. Lots of concrete for parking & you can drive through the large garage door & out the back with a RV or large vehicle. An detached 20x12 garage allows for additional parking or storage. Additional features include R60 insulation in ceiling and R30 in the garage.

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No charges will be filed against superintendent following accident involving cyclist

No charges will be filed against superintendent following accident involving cyclist

Police Chief Rick Baker stated Ruble was traveling on Franklin Street approaching Third Street when the 12-year-old juvenile rode through the intersection.“Third Street has a stop sign,” Baker said. “The bicyclist should have yielded to the vehicle. When it ran through the intersection, Ruble hit the brakes and hit the rear wheel of the bicycle, causing the juvenile to be thrown from the bicycle.

Man injured in accident

Man injured in accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a one-car accident with injuries happened Saturday night near Bonne Terre.

Two injured in four-car crash

Two injured in four-car crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a four-car chain reaction that happened Wednesday morning in Ste. Genevieve County, resulting in mo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News