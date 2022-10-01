2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $289,900

Immaculate home sitting on 1.37 acres . It has a state approved septic system & it's own well. A large covered front porch welcomes your friends & family & a large patio to sit & enjoy the spectacular view! The large great room with beautiful stained concrete floors makes for easy wear & care & is a unique feature to this home. The great room provides a large living room, separate dining along with a fabulous kitchen with beautiful soft close cabinets, lots of counter tops & a breakfast bar that comes with bar stools. The owners thought of everything when building this home from 2x6 walls, commercial garage door openers, gutter guards, crown molding & more. The 42x40 attached garage has (2) 11' high doors, (1) 8x7 garage door. Lots of concrete for parking & you can drive through the large garage door & out the back with a RV or large vehicle. An detached 20x12 garage allows for additional parking or storage. Additional features include R60 insulation in ceiling and R30 in the garage.