Home has been stripped to the studs. Does have Electric Furnace, Central Air, Electric Hot Water Heater. Updated Electric Panel. Electric is on and is working. Home has fenced in back yard and attached carport. Being sold As-Is.
2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $49,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Formal charges have been filed against an area man following a shooting in the Goose Creek Lake Development Tuesday night.
An area man is facing several felony charges this week following investigations that began in August.
A man is facing felony charges after allegedly chasing and trying to stab a teen with a machete just months after being charged with felony as…
A Potosi man has been charged with murder in connection with the March death of Christian Hildebrandt.
A sex offender walked away from a halfway house in Farmington two days after Christmas and is facing a federal charge of escape, federal court…
A Missouri Lottery player who purchased a Lotto ticket for the Dec. 22 drawing at Convenience Barn, 1750 Columbia St. in Farmington, matched a…
An investigation is underway after a shooting incident in Goose Creek Tuesday night.
Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon recently expressed concerns about starting pay for law enforcement officers and about information provi…
A man wanted by police in two counties was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit early Thursday morning.
An area man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident south of Farmington on Monday.