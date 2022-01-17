 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $49,000

Home has been stripped to the studs. Does have Electric Furnace, Central Air, Electric Hot Water Heater. Updated Electric Panel. Electric is on and is working. Home has fenced in back yard and attached carport. Being sold As-Is.

