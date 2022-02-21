 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $59,900

Looking for an investment property? This 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home with fenced back yard, carport and storage building is waiting to be added to your investment portfolio. The home has a large living room and kitchen/dining area. Some updates to the home include 2 year old roof, 1 year old gas water heater and 2 year old gas forced air unit. Home comes with gas range, refrigerator and dryer. Home is sold as is and has been winterized.

