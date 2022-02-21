Looking for an investment property? This 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home with fenced back yard, carport and storage building is waiting to be added to your investment portfolio. The home has a large living room and kitchen/dining area. Some updates to the home include 2 year old roof, 1 year old gas water heater and 2 year old gas forced air unit. Home comes with gas range, refrigerator and dryer. Home is sold as is and has been winterized.
2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $59,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the most unusual biographies you’ll ever read on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) belongs to a man many of our readers may know well …
After nearly a decade of pre-trial motions, changes in counsel, and multiple continuances including one in December, a jury trial began Tuesda…
An Irondale man has been sentenced to federal prison for production of child pornography.
A St. Francois County jury awarded $870,000 in damages to a former Farmington Correctional Center guard who sued the state over a sustained vo…
School closings for Friday
An area man was killed after being struck on Route F in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday night.
The Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) has confirmed an employee at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in …
An area man faces felony charges this week after allegedly breaking through his apartment wall into a neighboring residence and threatening to…
Usually, during the Parkland’s rain-vs.-snow months — when precipitation forms seem to compete to see which ones can create the most miserable…
The small town of Leadwood is once again experiencing a shake-up among its leadership.