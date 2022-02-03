If you've been looking to get into rentals, look no further! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a possible 3rd bedroom, nestled on a corner lot is sure to suit you. With wood floors, plenty of closets and storage, a garage and an oversized carport this home will go quickly. Don't wait! Call to schedule your appointment today.
2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $69,900
