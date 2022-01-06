2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $84,900

Very well maintained Ranch home! Laminate flooring with wood print. Great starter or rental. 1car attached garage.
A family was found deceased in their home in Iron County Tuesday morning.
An area man was arraigned this week on charges including murder relating to a reported homicide in Washington County last week.
A Farmington mother-in-law entreated TV talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw to mediate a disagreement with her son and daughter-in-law in an episod…
Due to public demand, St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher announced Tuesday that the county is looking at doing some re…
A 62-bed shelter has opened its doors on the grounds of the former Mineral Area Regional Medical Center in Farmington to help meet a growing n…
Brad Juliette’s idol isn’t a movie star or professional athlete.
After nearly four decades, it was an especially difficult and emotional day for Dr. Shelton Sago as he walked out of the office for the last t…
It’s a boy! Cassidy and Christopher Wakefield are the proud parents of a son, Kase Carson, the first baby born in St. Francois County in 2022.
Christmas and New Year’s Eve are now just a memory, but cases of COVID-19 are expected to rise in the coming weeks due to the holiday activity…
Several area fire departments started the new year by responding to a residential fire Saturday morning at 406 Mill St. in Park Hills, the sec…
