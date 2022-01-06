 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $84,900

2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $84,900

Very well maintained Ranch home! Laminate flooring with wood print. Great starter or rental. 1car attached garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman shares COVID experience

Woman shares COVID experience

Christmas and New Year’s Eve are now just a memory, but cases of COVID-19 are expected to rise in the coming weeks due to the holiday activity…

Park Hills fire breaks out

Park Hills fire breaks out

Several area fire departments started the new year by responding to a residential fire Saturday morning at 406 Mill St. in Park Hills, the sec…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News