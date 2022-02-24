2 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $99,500

All electric, 2 bedroom / 1 bath home located in an established neighborhood on a corner lot that joins common ground at Harlan Estates. Inside you will find an open floor plan, vaulted ceiling in the living room, kitchen with ample cabinet space and breakfast bar. Two spacious bedrooms, full bath, and one car attached garage. Outside the home you will find lots of shade trees, garden shed, covered front porch, and patio around back that would be great for entertaining or relaxing. If you're looking to buy your first home or looking to downsize, this affordable home is worth the look!