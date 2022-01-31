2 Bedroom Home in Festus - $159,999

Woodline and Peace of mind on your radar? Welcome to your rural oasis! This home features an oversized detached garage, living room with fireplace, open kitchen area, laundry room on main level, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There is also a large yard, and approximately 3 acres! Another red outbuilding with some fencing is also on the property. Perfect for Chickens or goats or animals of your choosing! Don't forget the unique farmhouse features and enclosed porch for entertaining on the back! Home is located in the Jefferson R-7 School district! Bring your chickens, ducks, and goats, plant your first garden and prepare to live off the grid yet still close to highway access in your new oasis!