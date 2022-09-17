Looking for a cabin at the Lake? You just found it! This is a 2 bed, 1 bath 16 x 49 cabin nestled in a quiet wooded area near the New Beach area. This could be a great winter project to make it your own. Most materials needed to complete the project will be included in the sale. Goose Creek is not just a subdivision, it is a community with much to offer. The volunteer groups coordinates many events throughout the year. Monthly Pot Luck dinners, poker runs, dinner dances, Easter Egg Hunts for the kids, Halloween Party, Trunk or Treat and much more. The lake is approximately 400 acres and allows boating, skiing, swimming and fishing(stocked).
2 Bedroom Home in French Village - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An area man has been charged this week following reported allegations of sexual contact with a young child.
A normally-peaceful Farmington neighborhood near the high school and Centene Center experienced uncharacteristic activity Wednesday evening, s…
An area woman and her mother were arrested in Iowa after allegedly fleeing authorities in Iron County on Monday. The pair reportedly took off …
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a juvenile was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Saturday.
Henslee charged with another sex crime involving a child after being accused of sodomy, child molestation earlier this year
A Park Hills man is accused of attempting to entice a child to engage in sexual conduct in Washington County. The felony case was filed a day …
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported two separate accidents in the Parkland in recent days.
American Foods Group LLC (AFG) is opening a new state-of-the-art beef processing facility in Warren County, about 45 minutes west of downtown …
A crowd turned out for the Sept. 8 Farmington City Council meeting at city hall to voice their opposition to a proposed property zoning change.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two deaths after an accident in Jefferson County.
It happened about four months before Christmas, but Shared Blessings was recently gifted with a truck donated by a Terre Du Lac couple, someth…