2 Bedroom Home in French Village - $125,000

2 Bedroom Home in French Village - $125,000

Looking for a cabin at the Lake? You just found it! This is a 2 bed, 1 bath 16 x 49 cabin nestled in a quiet wooded area near the New Beach area. This could be a great winter project to make it your own. Most materials needed to complete the project will be included in the sale. Goose Creek is not just a subdivision, it is a community with much to offer. The volunteer groups coordinates many events throughout the year. Monthly Pot Luck dinners, poker runs, dinner dances, Easter Egg Hunts for the kids, Halloween Party, Trunk or Treat and much more. The lake is approximately 400 acres and allows boating, skiing, swimming and fishing(stocked).

