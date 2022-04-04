 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $34,500

Great weekend getaway. Located at Lake Hanna near Ironton , MO. You can fish , go boating or visit the many local parks and rivers. Cabin is in great shape and has second cabin on lot. This is a haul water area and home only has and outdoor toilet. Three lots give you plenty of room for your friends and family to bring their ATV's and Campers. Main Cabin sleeps 6 person with 2 additional in second cabin. With acceptable offer all furnishings stay including water trailer.

