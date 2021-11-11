 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $59,000

Charming Home just outside of the City Limits of Ironton Mo. Nice home, 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Huge living room and Kitchen. Country Living at its finest. Must See to Appreciate. Close to Elephant Rocks and Johnson Shut Ins State Parks. Awesome area, Arcadia Valley and the new Shepherd Mountain Bike Park and Hiking Trails.

