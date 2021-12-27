2 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $86,000

cozy, older style cottage, with large front porch to relax and enjoy the warm evenings, has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, mostly all hardwood floors, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, has central air, and f/a gas heat, full unfinished basement with outside entrance also, large finished attic for storage or additional space, large lot, with lots of room for garden area..Nice, older home for a couple!