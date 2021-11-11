Nice, 2 bedroom home with laminate floors, heating and cooling updated along with new water heater, kitchen has range, refrigerator, dishwasher, over 1000 sq. feet of living area, vinyl siding for low maintenance , laundry room, Great for a couple starting out or slowing down!
2 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $89,500
