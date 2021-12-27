 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Leadwood - $74,900

  • Updated
You'll love this two bed, one bath home located on a corner lot in Leadwood. Home offers a nice sized living room, has a big dining room, and a family room. Galley kitchen features waterproof wood look vinyl flooring. Outside you will love the large fenced in yard with plenty of room for your kids and animals to play. Has two sheds that are included in the purchase. Great landscaping in the backyard. This one won't last long make your appointment today!!

