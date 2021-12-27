You'll love this two bed, one bath home located on a corner lot in Leadwood. Home offers a nice sized living room, has a big dining room, and a family room. Galley kitchen features waterproof wood look vinyl flooring. Outside you will love the large fenced in yard with plenty of room for your kids and animals to play. Has two sheds that are included in the purchase. Great landscaping in the backyard. This one won't last long make your appointment today!!
2 Bedroom Home in Leadwood - $74,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Someone who bought a Missouri Lotto ticket in St. Francois County is now the Missouri Lottery’s newest millionaire. One ticket sold for Wednes…
The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a house fire that quickly spread to neighboring structures Thursday night.
An area teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Wednesday in Washington County.
Four people were injured during a three-vehicle accident involving a fire truck on Main Street in Park Hills Saturday evening.
An area man was injured on Tuesday in a one-vehicle accident after attempts to avoid hitting a deer caused him to swerve off of a Washington C…
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve.
Raylyn Dodd still recalls the frustration of being snubbed from a coveted postseason honor by voting high school coaches around the region.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
Despite having to close the CiCi’s Pizza dining room to the public for its 20th annual Christmas Community Dinner due to COVID-19 concerns, hu…
It’s an unforgettable place to be during one of the most magical times of year. This holiday destination has live shows, exciting attractions,…