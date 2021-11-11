2 Bedroom Home in Mineral Point - $55,000

Lakefront properties do not come along very often! Especially at this price! Potosi Lake Village will welcome you with their 25 acre, spring fed lake, sandy beach and freshly paved roads. This house has over 1500 sq ft of total living area, just waiting for some love and TLC to turn it back into a home and restore it to its original glory! 2 bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom, space for an office and 2 extra hallway closets. Downstairs you will find a huge living room, dining area, kitchen, sitting room, pool table area, laundry room, utility room, storm shelter and a half bth. This home has TONS of potential! Additional bonuses: boat dock, 2 car garage, new entry door, fireplace, 2 new windows for the downstairs, 2 bay windows and a covered porch to look out over the beautiful lake, approx. 75 ft of lake frontage and approx. 75 ft of road frontage. Pool table stays. Amenities: fish, swim, community pavilion and beach area. Buy today and live like you are on vacation every day!