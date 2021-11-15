 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $109,500

2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $109,500

2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $109,500

Take a look at this cute bungalow style house with an oversize detached garage in a very convenient location in the central school district.This will make someone a perfect little starter house with two good size bedrooms, and one large full bath.This house sits on a double corner lot, with endless possibilities with the garage/workshop. All of this within walking distance of the sports complex.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News