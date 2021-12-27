TWO houses for the price of ONE! If you are looking to get into rentals this would be a great property for you to jump on. 308 Congress is a 2 bed 1 bath featuring some wood floors and a 2 car detached garage. 306 Congress is a 1 bed 1 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. These homes sit on their own lots and offer a unique opportunity to the new owner. Give us a call today to schedule a private showing!
2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $119,900
