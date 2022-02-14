 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $129,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $129,900

INSIDE PHOTOS COMING SOON! Just wait until you see the inside of this nice ranch nestled on a great street in central school District. Spacious Lot and great covered front porch making for great curb appeal ! Hurry and call your agent today !

