2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $135,900

Totally move in ready. Neutral paint, open floor plan, tastefully decorated with attention to detail. Open the door and the word that comes to mind is WOW!!! The dream kitchen is fully equipped with newer stainless steel gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher. The generous cabinet space and the cute center island with bar stools tops it off. And just look at that dining room with plenty of space to seat family and friends with large windows overlooking the property and providing generous light!! For no worries home ownership the home has all new 95% gas furnace, new central air, new roof and gutters and new electrical panel, new Washer and Dryer

