2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $24,500

REHAB SPECIAL!!! This is an investment property being sold AS IS. 2 bedroom, one bath, living room and a kitchen/dining combo. It has a fenced in back yard for your kids or pets. This all electric home that sits on a corner lot. It has potential, just needs somebody with a vision. The seller is highly motivated and all offers considered. Bring an offer!

