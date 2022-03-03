2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $39,900

Investment opportunity! 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with potential for 3rd bedroom. This home is located on a large lot and has a detached one car garage. The home has a spacious living room with adjoining dining room, both with hardwood floors. The kitchen is very large and comes with refrigerator and gas range. Both bedrooms are large and have newer carpet. The home has a newer furnace and window unit. This would make a great rental and is located near one of Central RIII schools.