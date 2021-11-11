 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $39,900

This home is a great investment opportunity. It has 2 bedrooms with one 1 bathroom on a large level lot just one block away from West Elementary School. This house does need some TLC, but would be a perfect property for an investor or a family looking for earn some sweat equity in a starter home.

