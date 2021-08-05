 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $54,900

This home would make a nice rental place for small family. It has many updates including a brand new bathroom, New roof shingles, new kitchen cabinets, & some new floor coverings. Seller says sell "as is" for quick sale & buyer can add his own finishing touches. We have a very motivated seller. Take a look today.

