 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $60,000

2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $60,000

COME TAKE A LOOK!! You won't want to miss out on this two bedroom, one bath home. This cute place on a corner lot would make a great starter home or addition to your rental portfolio. Covered front porch adds curb appeal. Home is all electric and has vinyl waterproof flooring in living room and front bedroom. Priced to sell, don't wait too long.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News