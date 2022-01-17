COME TAKE A LOOK!! You won't want to miss out on this two bedroom, one bath home. This cute place on a corner lot would make a great starter home or addition to your rental portfolio. Covered front porch adds curb appeal. Home is all electric and has vinyl waterproof flooring in living room and front bedroom. Priced to sell, don't wait too long.
2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $60,000
