 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $64,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Park Hills - $64,900

Move-In Ready! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a detached garage has newer laminate flooring, main floor laundry and a big level yard. This home also offers insulated windows and six-panel doors. Schedule your private showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News